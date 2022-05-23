Lawmakers to push for allowing WIC participants to buy baby formula online

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut lawmakers are pushing for the state to allow WIC participants to purchase baby formula online due to the ongoing shortage.

Several lawmakers are set to call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow WIC users to buy baby formula online. They said the goal is to remove an additional barrier of trying to find that formula.

A news conference is set for 12:30 p.m. at the state capitol.

Alongside senators set to speak, the president and CEO of United Way of Central and northeastern Connecticut is also expected to speak about this as well.

According to WIC officials, unlike other caregivers who can purchase formula online from retailers such as Target or Walgreens, WIC participants can’t. They are hoping to change that.

Across the country, many are stepping up to address the baby formula shortage.

Sunday, the first “Operation Fly Formula” plane arrived in the U.S. from Germany. It carried 78,000 pounds of formula.

The formula is set to be handed out to hospitals, home health care facilities and pharmacies where the need is great.

“The children that most need these formulas, there aren’t any substitutions, there aren’t any shortcuts,” said Dr. Emily Webber, pediatrician and chief medical information officer at Riley Children’s Health.

