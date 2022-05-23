Man charged with trespassing in a school in Wilton

WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces trespassing and other charges after police said he entered a school while it was in session last Thursday.

According to Wilton police, Charlton Anthony White walked right through the front door of the Gensis School on Station Road around 12:40 p.m.

White was asked by employees to leave; however, police said he walked around inside of the building before he actually left.

He continued to remain on the property.

Officers made contact with him near the intersection of Danbury and Station roads.

They said White gave them a fake name and date of birth. When confronted over that, the suspect ran.

The suspect was found near the railroad tracks behind the Village Market and was taken into custody without further incident.

White was found to have three existing warrants from Danbury police for his arrest.

He was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, simple trespass, trespass of railroad property, interfering with an officer/resisting, and second-degree breach of peace.

White’s bond was set at $5,000 for the incident in Wilton and an additional $15,000 for the bonds set by Danbury police.

He faced a judge on Friday.

