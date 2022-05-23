Twenty Towns
New Haven mayor to announce police chief nominee

The New Haven Police Department.
The New Haven Police Department.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven’s mayor is expected to announce his choice to lead the Elm City’s police department.

Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to announce his nominee to serve as the New Haven Police Department’s permanent chief.

It’s set for 11 a.m. at City Hall on Church Street.

Former Interim Chief Renee Dominguez left the position on May 13 following a lawsuit.

Elicker named Dominguez as the police department’s permanent chief, but the city’s Board of Alders rejected the nomination.

She pledged to stay on until a new chief could be named; however, a local pastor filed a lawsuit against the city and won. The pastor argued that Dominguez and Elicker violated the city charter when Dominguez stayed in the position for more than 6 months.

Dominguez served New Haven for more than 20 years.

