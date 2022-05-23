Twenty Towns
New London Police investigate suspicious death

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - New London police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered near a cemetery on Saturday.

New London officials responded to Cedar Grove Cemetery on Saturday on the report of a partially decomposed male body.

The report said that the body was found in a remote wooded area of the cemetery.

The New London Police Department Investigative Services Division, as well as members from the Chief Medical Examiner’s office are investigating this incident.

The New London Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward and call the New London Police Detective Division at (860) 447-1481.

Anonymous tips can be made to New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTIP and the information to Tip 411, or by clicking “Submit a Tip” on the New London Police Department Facebook page

