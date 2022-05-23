Officials share water safety tips after two weekend drownings

(WFSB) – Two people are dead from water related incidents over the weekend.

Dive teams were sent to look for them underwater.

One incident was in Lyme at Uncus Pond the other in Guilford at Lake Quonnipaug.

The first drowning was Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy died while he was swimming with his friends.

Officials say the teenage boy was not a strong swimmer and did not have a proper life jacket on.

The second death was at Lake Quonnipaug. A 33-year-old man was kayaking when suddenly the kayak flipped.

“People don’t ever anticipate that they are going to have an accident or go into the water but it can happen to anybody. And it can happen in an instance. So we really people need to wear those life jackets they do save lives,” said Will Healey with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Then on Saturday a 34-year-old man who went out on a kayak didn’t survive.

Officials say he lost his paddle, he stood up to try and get it but the kayak flipped.

Officials say the cold water didn’t help and the man didn’t have a life jacket.

Dive teams found him later in the day.

“When people are in the water at that temperature they really can’t stay in the water for very long at that temperature. Particularly if you are struggling to stay afloat you ability to stay afloat your body starts to shut down pretty quickly,” said Healey.

On top of wearing a life jacket, tell your loved ones if you plan on entering the water.

Having the plan is useful when someone goes missing.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.