One injured in New Haven shooting

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was injured in a New Haven shooting.

Police received a call that a person was shot Webster Street, between Dixwell Avenue and John Daniels Place.

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Hamden man who had been struck by gunfire.

He was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He is in stable condition.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

