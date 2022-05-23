Police arrest homeless man in connection to car fire

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A homeless man was arrested after police said he lit a car on fire over the weekend on High Street.

According to police, 57-year-old Gerol Francilme was observed on video surveillance wearing a mask and carrying a water bottle approach the vehicle.

The suspect pours a liquid on the front hood of the vehicle and then lights a match, causing a fire. The fire is seen spreading across the front of the vehicle and the suspect then takes the plastic water bottle and walks away.

The man in the video was later identified as Francilme of Milford. Francilme was located at the residence of a female, who the vehicle belonged to and has an active order of protection against Francilme.

Police took Francilme into custody and charged him with 2 counts of violation of a protective order, third-degree arson, and first-degree criminal mischief. He was held on $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court May 23.

