Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he has COVID

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Republican candidate for governor of Connecticut announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bob Stefanowski made the announcement through a news release.

“I just wanted to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 [Monday] morning after finding out I had a positive exposure,” Stefanowski said. “I am vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine so far. I will continue to follow all CDC protocols.”

Stefanowski secured the Republican nomination earlier this month during the party’s convention at Foxwoods.

