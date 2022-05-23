Twenty Towns
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he has COVID

Stefanowski speaks on abortion, other issues
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Republican candidate for governor of Connecticut announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bob Stefanowski made the announcement through a news release.

“I just wanted to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 [Monday] morning after finding out I had a positive exposure,” Stefanowski said. “I am vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine so far. I will continue to follow all CDC protocols.”

Stefanowski secured the Republican nomination earlier this month during the party’s convention at Foxwoods.

