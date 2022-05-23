Twenty Towns
Route 15 south closed in Trumbull due to crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT
TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 15 southbound is closed in Trumbull because of a crash.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 49 and 48.

One vehicle was said to have been involved.

The crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Around 8 a.m., congestion of about 2.4 miles was reported.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

