Route 15 south closed in Trumbull due to crash

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 15 southbound is closed in Trumbull because of a crash.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 49 and 48.

One vehicle was said to have been involved.

The crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Around 8 a.m., congestion of about 2.4 miles was reported.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

