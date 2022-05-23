Route 15 south closed in Trumbull due to crash
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 15 southbound is closed in Trumbull because of a crash.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 49 and 48.
One vehicle was said to have been involved.
The crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Around 8 a.m., congestion of about 2.4 miles was reported.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
