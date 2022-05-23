Southington firefighters rescue duck family from catch basin

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Southington saved a family of ducks from a catch basin.

They posted about the rescue to their Facebook page on Sunday.

“We serve to save, no matter how small,” the Southington Fire Department wrote. “Squad 1′s crew reunited eight ducklings with their very concerned mother after they fell into a catch basin on Columbus Avenue.”

The department posted several photos of the rescue.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.