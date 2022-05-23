‘Suspicious death’ under investigation in Hebron

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - A dead man was found to have been shot multiple times in Hebron over the weekend.

According to state police, they responded to 158 Grayville Rd. around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man lying dead in a driveway.

A witness on the scene told troopers that he found the victim on the ground.

Troopers determined that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The man was officially pronounced dead my EMS personnel.

Major crimes detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a post-mortem examination.

The man has not been identified.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.