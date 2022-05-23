Teen suspect in Shelton stabbing case posts $2 million bond

(WFSB) - A Milford teen accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old student at a house party in Shelton has posted bond, according to his attorney.

The 16-year-old juvenile suspect, Raul Valle, posted the $2 million bond and has been released, said attorney Jake Donovan.

A motion was made to lower the bond, and the judge denied it.

Valle’s family was able to post bond to get him released.

The judge set requirements for Valle’s release, including GPS monitoring and being locked down at home 24/7.

Police say Valle stabbed and killed 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath on Saturday, May 14 in Shelton.

McGrath attended Fairfield College Preparatory as a student.

According to the arrest warrant, two Shelton teens arrived at a party of St. Joseph High School students on Lazy Brook Road.

After some sort of fight there, some of those St. Joseph’s students went to a party at Laurel Glen Drive.

A punch was thrown, a fight broke out, and police say Valle stabbed four teens in total.

Valle’s next court date is July 15.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.