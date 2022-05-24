20 Towns in 20 Days: South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday night Eyewitness News is kicking it old school as 20 Towns in 20 Days heads to South Windsor.

In some ways South Windsor is very different compared to back in the 90s and in other ways, it is exactly the same and that is precisely what people like about it.

“This skate park wasn’t here. The slides, that stuff is all relatively new,” said Tony Della Ripa.

Tony grew up in South Windsor.

He left and became an attorney but came back to town to raise his family.

He graduated from South Windsor High School in 1996 and reminisced about the differences between then and now.

Tony says the high school looks pretty much the same, but life for sure is different today than it was back then.

Renting from Blockbuster video was the thing to do and listening to music.

“I had the one with the tape and then once you got into cd’s, that was cool to have ya know. Hopefully you didn’t step too hard so the cd didn’t skip,” said Tony.

Who can forget prom, and the outfits?

Tony says some of his fondest memories are of the Wapping Fair.

“They got rides, games, food, I mean it’s not like its these great Six Flags rides. They are just your standard rides, but you go to meet up with friends, see other friends from school. Eat yourself silly,” said Tony.

Tony says a lot has changed since then.

“What looks different is more when you are going towards Manchester, they’ve built up a lot of stores which is fine, yeah, everybody likes that. Now we have got our Costco so that’s exciting,” Tony said.

Tony says a lot has come and gone, but one place that has remained constant is his favorite pizzeria.

“Alexia’s is definitely my go to. And it has been, and that was around back then. Oh yeah. We used to ride our bikes there,” Tony said.

Owners Ann and Bob Moutta say they’ve never changed their menu in all the years since they opened in 1994.

It’s that classic nostalgia that keeps people coming back.

Today there are more things to do and places to go around South Windsor, which longtime resident Tony appreciates, but he will always have fond memories of the 90s classic hangout places, especially when they make a comeback.

The Dairy Queen left and has since returned.

“We were all excited about that. I was riding my bike as a kid to Dairy Queen. For Dairy Queen to come back was exciting for me. Even as an adult,” Tony said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.