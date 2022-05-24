Twenty Towns
Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce seek life sciences companies for their towns

Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce held its Business of Life Sciences Forum and Showcase...
Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce held its Business of Life Sciences Forum and Showcase in Bristol on May 24.(Central CT Chambers of Commerce)
By Marcy Jones
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Companies located in central Connecticut were in the spotlight on Tuesday at the Business of Life Science Forum and Showcase.

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke at the event in Bristol.

It featured the research, development of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biomedical technologies, and more.

A panel of local experts answered commonly asked questions.

Members of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce said that they want their towns to be on the radar when life science companies come to the state. They added that the businesses bring jobs and money to the areas.

“To me, it’s all about economic development growth, but a lot of people do not even realize what’s happening in their own backyard, regarding the scientific research on what’s happening in our bodies,” said Cynthia Bombard, CEO, Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce.

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce represents Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Plymouth, and Wolcott.

