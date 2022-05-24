Crash closes I-691 west in Southington
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-691 Westbound in Southington is closed Tuesday afternoon for a crash.
State Department of Transportation (DOT) officials say the highway is closed between Exits 4 and 3 for an overturned vehicle.
The crash was first reported around 12:55 p.m., according to DOT.
State police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
