Deadly crash closes avenue in Westport

By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – An area of Westport is closed Monday evening following a deadly crash, police said.

Police, fire and EMS were called to the crash on Saugatuck Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

When personnel arrived, they found two cars with heavy damage.

Each car had one person inside, police said.

Authorities said one of the drivers was unresponsive and was pronounced deceased.

The victim has not been identified.

Police said the other driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Saugatuck Avenue between Ferry Lane and Duck Pond Road is closed and will not reopen for several hours, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

