Hate crimes law to be signed by governor today

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A bill meant to enhance hate crime investigations is set to be signed into law on Tuesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a bill signing ceremony for 10:30 a.m. at the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection in Middletown.

According to Lamont, Public Act 22-9 enhances investigations into hate crimes by the Connecticut State Police.

He said he will be joined by Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella and other state officials for the news conference.

