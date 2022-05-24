Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

I-84 east closed in Middlebury because of an overturned tractor trailer

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - An overturned tractor trailer forced the closure of Interstate 84 in Middlebury.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the closure impacted the eastbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 18 on Tuesday morning.

I-84 was said to be congested between exits 16 and 17.

The crash was reported around 9:15 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-91 south in Cromwell was congested from a crash the morning of May 24.
I-91 south congested in Cromwell due to tractor trailer crash
A traffic alert has been issued.
Route 15 south closed in Trumbull due to crash
Photo Credit: South District Firefighters
TRAFFIC ALERT: 6 hospitalized following crash on Route 9
Traffic alert
I-91 southbound closed near Wallingford due to crash