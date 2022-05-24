I-84 east closed in Middlebury because of an overturned tractor trailer

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - An overturned tractor trailer forced the closure of Interstate 84 in Middlebury.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the closure impacted the eastbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 18 on Tuesday morning.

I-84 was said to be congested between exits 16 and 17.

The crash was reported around 9:15 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

