Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

I-91 south congested in Cromwell due to tractor trailer crash

I-91 south in Cromwell was congested from a crash the morning of May 24.
I-91 south in Cromwell was congested from a crash the morning of May 24.(CT DOT)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 south in Cromwell was backed up on Tuesday morning following a crash that involved a tractor trailer.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the congestion was between exits 23 and 21 and reached 1.6 miles.

The crash was between the tractor trailer and another vehicle. It happened between exits 22N and 21.

The DOT said the left and center lanes were closed.

The crash was first reported just before 6:40 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
Route 15 south closed in Trumbull due to crash
Photo Credit: South District Firefighters
TRAFFIC ALERT: 6 hospitalized following crash on Route 9
Traffic alert
I-91 southbound closed near Wallingford due to crash
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-91 South in Wallingford shuts down following accident