I-91 south congested in Cromwell due to tractor trailer crash

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 south in Cromwell was backed up on Tuesday morning following a crash that involved a tractor trailer.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the congestion was between exits 23 and 21 and reached 1.6 miles.

The crash was between the tractor trailer and another vehicle. It happened between exits 22N and 21.

The DOT said the left and center lanes were closed.

The crash was first reported just before 6:40 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.