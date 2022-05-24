Student stabbed at Hartford Public High School

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police were called to Hartford Public High School for a stabbing on Tuesday morning.

Hartford Public Schools released a statement about the incident shortly after noon.

“At approximately 11 a.m., there was an incident involving a student who was stabbed at Hartford Public High School,” said Julia Skrobak, assistant director of communications and marketing, Hartford Public Schools. “The student was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Hartford Public Schools is working closely with the Hartford Police Department. A Code Red was placed at Hartford Public High School to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Right now, we are working to ensure the safety of our students and staff, but we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.”

No other details were released.

