One hospitalized after fire destroys house in Killingly

House and car destroyed in Killingly fire
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was sent to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home on Terwilleger Road in Killingly.

According to the Killingly Fire Marshal, the fire started in the garage around 1:15pm.

The Killingly Fire Marshal says a mother and son lived in the house.

The fire started after the son finished mowing the lawn, according to the Fire Marshal.

Official reports say one person was hospitalized but have not given an update on their condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Killingly House Fire
Killingly House Fire(WFSB)

