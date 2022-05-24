Price Chopper recalls snack trays that include Jif peanut butter

(WFSB) - Price Chopper/Market 32 announced a recall of certain snack trays that feature Jif peanut butter.

Price Chopper said it voluntarily recalled its “Market 32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray” due to possible salmonella contamination.

The trays are 4.1 ounces with UPC 41735 04810. The expiration dates ranged from 5/14/22 to 6/4/22.

The possible salmonella contamination is related to the peanut butter, which Jif recalled over the weekend.

The peanut butter jars involved in the original recall include:

Jif Creamy to Go – 12oz: 5150024136

Jif Creamy Squeeze – 13oz: 5150024545

Jif Creamy Natural Squeeze – 13oz: 5150024572

Jif Creamy No Sugar – 15.5oz – UPC 5150024540

Jif Creamy Reduced Fat Peanut Butter – 16oz: 5150025518

Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter – 16oz: 5150025537

Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter – 28oz: 5150024163

Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter – 40oz: 5150072002

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter – 16oz: 5150025516

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter – 28oz: 5150024177

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter – 40oz: 5150072001

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 2 Pack – 80oz: 5150024769

Jif Creamy Natural Peanut Butter – 16oz: 5150024545

Jif Creamy Natural Peanut Butter – 28oz: 5150024322

Jif Creamy Natural Peanut Butter – 40oz: 5150024321

Anyone with the affected product can return it to their local store for a full refund.

Price Chopper locations in Connecticut include Bristol, Middletown, Newington, Putnam, Southington, Storrs and Windsor.

There are Market 32 stores in Torrington and Oxford.

For more information, visit jif.com, call 800-828-9980 or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

