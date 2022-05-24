Small Business Spotlight: Mach 1 Music

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The school year may be winding down, but music lessons might be a good thing to pick up this summer.

At Mach 1 Music in South Windsor, Michael Kevetos has been teaching for 30 years.

“I never planned on this whatsoever. I’m a musician so my first thing is playing music but I needed to make money and so I figured well, I could make money playing music so teaching and whatnot, it was never anything that I planned on doing because I was not really a school person, but I ended up actually being pretty good at it,” Kevetos said.

At Mach 1 Music the focus is mostly guitar lessons.

“Some people think it’s just pick up your guitar and play and I’m going to be a rockstar, but it’s a lot harder than that. There’s a lot more work involved...studying...depends on how good you want to be. Some people want to be campfire musicians, some people want to be really good at it. Those are the people that have to study, work and learn things they don’t like,” said Kevetos.

He says he has shelves full of books to teach things like music theory and composition.

But one of his most popular classes is a collaboration with another instructor: Rock Band 101.

“Rock Band 101 is a baby that a friend of mine, my friend who’s my partner, he’s actually a drum teacher who works through me, he has his own studio in town, South Windsor, and we partner together and started this project in 2015. We ran it over the summer as kind of a test, trial, and it blew up,” Kevetos said.

They have six bands now -- ranging from a youth band to an adult band.

Their average students are teenagers.

“Our premiere band is a band called fast back, they’ve been together since 2015 to some degree since people phase out and so they play everything from Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Cream,” said Kevetos.

They play different gigs around the area.

As some of these kids get ready to graduate and head to college, they’re always looking for new rock band recruits.

If you’ve never picked up an instrument before, Kevetos says there’s no reason to be intimidated.

“But some people are, they get really freaked out at first. It’s really relaxed, you just come in, and you have to start somewhere,” said Kevetos.

