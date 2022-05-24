Stabbing on bus outside of Mohegan Sun leads to 2 arrests

MONVTILLE, CT (WFSB) - A bus fight just outside of Mohegan Sun led to a stabbing and two arrests by Montville police.

Police said they Jermel Jacklin of Norwich and William Wydra of Uncasville were charged.

Officers responded to a fight on a Southeast Area Transit bus around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

They said a knife was involved.

During the fight, one of the suspects sustained injuries consistent with knife wounds. He needed to be transported to Backus Hospital for treatment.

Jacklin was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

He was released on a $50,000 surety bond and given a court date of June 2 in Norwich.

Wydra was charged with second-degree breach of peace.

He was released on a $5,000 surety bond. He’ll also face a judge on June 2 in Norwich.

Anyone who witnessed the fight is asked to call Montville police at 860-892-6118 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-892-6191.

