TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 9 South CLOSED due to car fire

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Route 9 South is CLOSED due to a car fire.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the the closure was reported at 4:18 pm.

The highway is currently shut down between Exits 19 and 16, according to the DOT.

Officials with the Connecticut State Police say no injuries were reported, and are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

