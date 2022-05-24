Turtle warning: DEEP urges people to be on the lookout

(WFSB) - State environmental officials urged people to be on the lookout for turtles crossing roads.

May through July is the nesting season for many turtles, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

During that time, egg-bearing females travel across land, and sometimes roads, to find their perfect location to dig a nest and lay eggs. Aquatic turtles also leave the water in search of terrestrial nesting sites.

“Connecticut’s landscape is highly fragmented by busy roads, and many turtles are forced to travel great distances – and across roadways – to find suitable nesting habitat,” said Jenny Dickson, director of the DEEP wildlife division. “Helping a turtle move across the road can be the difference between life and death for the animal, and for future generations, but your safety comes first. Be sure to assist a turtle in the road only when it is safe to do so and do not attempt to stop traffic.”

Dickson said research has shown that turtle populations across the United States have uncommonly high proportions of males because so many female turtles are being killed on roadways.

DEEP provided some tips to help turtles.

It said to always keep the turtle pointed in the direction it is going. If someone turns it around in the other direction, the turtle will only make another attempt to cross the road.

Also, it said not to move the turtle to a “better spot,” and not to put terrestrial box turtles in a lake, pond, or other water body. It said to leave the turtle in the same area where it was found once it is removed from the road. Turtles have a home range and females often return to the same general area to lay their eggs.

DEEP said snapping turtles can be large, heavy, and feisty, so if people can’t “shoo” them across the road, they can pick them up by the back of their shells above their legs and tail, not by their tail, to avoid a bite. Some people use a shovel, stick, or even car mats to push or skid snapping turtles across the road.

Turtles have a long lifespan, take a long time to reach sexual maturity, and have low survivorship when newly hatched. Because of these attributes, turtle populations cannot compensate for losses due to adult mortality without experiencing long-term consequences. With turtle populations requiring high levels of adult survivorship, every individual—especially the adult female—is important to a population’s stability. This concern is even greater in recent years because many U.S. turtle populations are becoming fragmented, isolated, and progressively smaller.

Dickson said turtles should not be collected for any amount of time, including to keep as a pet.

“Removing individual turtles from the wild, including hatchlings, can have a huge impact on the local population,” she said. “Every individual is important to the population’s stability.”

Dickson said turtles require specific temperatures, diets, and lighting for digestion and shell health. Cages must be kept clean as turtles can carry salmonella. Plus, turtles live a long time, 50 to 100 years for an eastern box turtle, which is illegal to collect and possess in Connecticut.

DEEP asked people who were aware of a certain section of road in their area where a large number of turtles crossed on a regular basis to let its wildlife division know by sending an email with location information to deep.ctwildlife@ct.gov.

