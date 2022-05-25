20 Towns in 20 Days: Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Twenty Towns in Twenty Days headed to Old Lyme.

Some Old Lyme 90s alum said the time has flown by.

At the Carousel Shoppe, people enjoy ice cream and the carousel.

Dave and Jeff Graybill greet customers six days a week at the All-Pro on Route 1.

They are grads of Old Lyme High. Jeff graduated in 95, and Dave in 97.

“I know I haven’t really matured too much but I feel like 25 years has gone by pretty fast,” said Dave Graybill.

While this is the 10th year in their new home, they bought out Doug’s Garage and built a new one after their dad, Jim Graybill, shut down the Texaco station he rented for 30 years.

“Working in town since we were little kids. And they’re still around and see how we’ve grown and taken over our family business. Its kind of nice knowing they knew us at that age and what not.’ We’re taking care of their kids cars and their kids, kids cars,” said Dave.

They said they are seeing their children repeat history.

“They’re doing the same things my daughter would just after school she would go to the Chocolate Shell her and her friends and they would also just end up at White Sands Beach,” said Jeff.

Come 30 years from now, Jeff and Dave said they hope tradition carries on, and their children take over.

Old Lyme in the 90s

