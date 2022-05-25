ANSWER DESK: Advice for coping with traumatic events

(WFSB) - As people try to process another mass shooting, what can you do to take care of your mental health?

Eyewitness News got advice from experts on how to cope.

“My first reaction was just to cry and think about what these parents are going through. I can’t even imagine,” said Liz Nadolny of Windsor.

The developments are difficult to comprehend.

At least 19 children and two adults are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to these parents and there’s just nothing anybody can do to bring their kids back and I can’t even imagine what those parents are going through,” Nadolny said.

As our nation grapples with an immense amount of grief, experts say the best thing you can do is give yourself space.

“It’s okay to give ourselves space to feel whatever complex, messy and difficult to describe emotions we might be feeling,” said Dr. Javeed Sukhera, Chair of Psychiatry at the Institute of Living.

He says it’s important for people to remember they are not alone.

“It can be scary, it can be confusing about who to call and where to go, but the single best and most courageous thing you can do is ask for help and reach out. That can be to someone you love and trust, it can be 211, it or your family doctor or health professional,” said Sukhera.

Keep in mind that everyone copes with tragedies differently.

“The best ways we can cope are to honor what works for us knowing that not one thing works for everyone but to remind ourselves we’re not powerless. We can and should do something about what we see in this world,” Sukhera said.

Try to avoid extremes.

“If we’re finding we’re spending too much time doom scrolling or falling into these traps, to take breaks, to prescribe ourselves these breaks. Turn off those screens, play board games or go for walks,” said Sukhera.

Sukhera also recommends trying to embrace the joy of simplicity.

