Connecticut families, lawmakers speak out on Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Families who lost loved ones at Sandy Hook almost a decade ago are speaking out about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the Associated Press, Sen. Roland Gutierrez briefed by the Texas Rangers says 18 children and 3 adults were killed in the elementary shooting.

Connecticut families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook shooting are now speaking out.

Vicki Soto was a teacher who died in Sandy Hook. The Vicki Soto Memorial Fund wrote:

"We are sending our love to the entire Robb Elementary School community. We respect their right to privacy during this difficult time and all throughout the grieving process and we ask you to do the same. The best thing you can do right now is to learn the names of the victims and learn about how their family chooses to honor them and respect their wishes. We are here to offer help in any way necessary and we encourage the community to reach out to us if they need it.”

Groups such as the Newtown Action Alliance and Sandy Hook Promise also released statements on Tuesday.

The Newtown Action Alliance released a statement saying:

“We are devastated. Our hearts are breaking for Robb Elementary and Uvalde families and community. We are angry. These shooting are preventable, but those whose stood with the NRA after Sandy Hook nearly 10 years ago did absolutely nothing to prevent these tragedies. We need change,”

Sandy Hook Promise released a statement saying:

“Saying we are devastated about reports that multiple people are dead including children. Our hearts are with the families and community as this tragic as this tragic story unfolds.”

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor to make an emotional speech on Tuesday.

“Why are you here, if not to solve a problem like this. This isn’t inevitable, these kids aren’t unlucky. This only happens in this country. No where else do kids go to school and think they will be shot,” says Murphy.

Senator Blumenthal also released a statement on Tuesday.

“My heart breaks as I re-live the shock and grief of Sandy Hook ten years ago. Knowing the infinite pain that will hit these families in Texas. This senseless violence will stop only when Congress matches thoughts and prayers with action,” says Blumenthal.

