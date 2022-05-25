CT lawmakers plead for changes as country wakes up in shock from TX shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The country was still in shock Wednesday after Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, TX during which at least 21 deaths were reported at a school.

In Connecticut, many lawmakers made pleas to one another to act.

At the state capitol, flags flew at half mass to honor the Robb Elementary School victims, 19 of whom were children and two were adults.

Lawmakers joined Connecticut families in calling for action they believe will prevent yet another mass tragedy.

This latest devastating loss of life was the 27th school shooting so far this year in the U.S. It came just 10 days after a gunman opened fire in a Buffalo grocery store and left 10 people dead.

Sen. Chris Murphy condemned some Republican lawmakers over their inaction and resistance to gun control measures.

The shooting in Texas shared eerie similarities to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut which left 26 students and staff dead.

Many lawmakers urged their peers to reevaluate how they’ve voted before.

Rep. John Larson released a statement.

“The House [of Representatives] has voted to pass commonsense gun violence prevention measures,” Larson said. “The Senate won’t even dignify these tragedies with a vote on the issue itself. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans continue to hide behind the cloture vote and use the filibuster to protect the NRA’s interests. It is time to vote on this issue and bring commonsense gun violence prevention measures to the floor.”

Other lawmakers, as they’ve asked before, wondered when enough will be enough.

“I’m here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here,” said Sen. Chris Murphy on the Senate floor Tuesday. “Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely. I understand my Republican colleagues will not agree to everything that I may support, but there is a common denominator that we can find.”

Many Democratic lawmakers said they are still pushing for more intense background checks to purchase firearms and other gun control measures.

In Connecticut, many lawmakers made pleas to one another to act.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.