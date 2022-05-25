CT school districts, police departments ramp up security in wake of Texas mass shooting

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Education leaders and local police departments around Connecticut worked together to increase security outside schools in several districts on Wednesday.

The major difference was that many students noticed police officers outside of their schools; however, district leaders stressed that children have nothing to fear. They hope the increased security makes students and staff members feel even safer.

The increased precautions came in the wake of a mass school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

School districts in Southington, Middletown, Portland, Waterbury, Oxford, Seymour, and North Haven noted an increase in their security. Some superintendents said they were also reviewing their safety protocols as a precaution while others stressed the rules and regulations they already have on the books just to make sure students and staff members know what to do during an emergency.

The tragedy evoked painful memories in Connecticut, especially among family members of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. They said they continue to push for meaningful change but admitted it’s difficult to be optimistic that it will happen.

“People said after Sandy Hook with 20 kids and 6 educators dying that would be rock bottom, and here we are again almost 10 years later, another elementary school and the thousands of mass shootings that have happened in between,” said Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan died at Sandy Hook. “I don’t know how much more our country can take. And why we keep going through that same cycle over and over again of thoughts and prayers and lack of action.”

“I have been in this for nearly a decade, tirelessly fighting alongside some of the most amazing courageous people I have ever met,” said Erica Lafferty, who lost her mother Dawn Hochsprung at Sandy Hook. “I wish I didn’t have to know know them. We’re all in this club that nobody wants to be a part of. It’s time for everyone to get up and act. Nothing is going to change until we demand that it happen.”

Mental health experts stressed that it is perfectly natural if people feel depressed about the situation, but that those people are not alone. Access to mental health services is available anytime by dialing 211.

