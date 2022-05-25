Expert shares how to talk to your children about tragedies

(WFSB) - The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas has sparked some difficult conversations for families.

Eyewitness news spoke with a child psychologist about how parents can support their children in the wake of senseless tragedies.

Experts says it’s important to focus on what we have control over versus what we don’t have control over.

“Disappointed, just heartbreaking. These things seem to be happening too often and someone has to be responsible,” said CJ Inturri of Wethersfield.

Sadness and grief have gripped the nation after 19 children and two adults were killed at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.

“It’s heartbreaking, you feel it could happen to your kid one day,” Inturri said.

As families try to process one of the deadliest school shootings in United States history, there are some key things experts say parents should keep in mind.

“Instead of taking our adult anxiety and our adult concern and projecting it onto our children. You start by asking open ended questions, what did you hear, what did you do at school today,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, Child Psychologist at the Institute of Living.

She says if kids aren’t showing concern or asking a lot of questions, conversations don’t have to be forced.

“You leave that kind of emotional door open. The worst thing you can do as a parent or as a caregiver is to force a conversation, an emotionally impactful conversation on a child who has no desire to do that,” Saunders said.

Providing assurance is key.

“What we try to do as parents is provide a sense of assurance, but that’s very different than a promise. Because we can’t promise nothing bad will happen,” said Saunders.

In Hartford, the school district is providing that assurance by reminding families that: “Students can notify their teacher, social worker, school counselor or other adult in their building if they need to talk or step away from the classroom to receive supports.”

If you do notice your child is more anxious or withdrawn, you should seek professional help.

