Former Sandy Hook Elementary assistant principal addresses Texas school shooting

(WFSB) – The former assistant principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School has released a statement on the Texas school shooting.

Dr. Anthony Salvatore, who was assistant principal at the time of the 2012 shooting, released the statement on behalf of the Connecticut Federation of School Administrators (CFSA).

“Having experienced personally the loss and trauma of 20 students, 5 teachers, and 1 administrator at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost ten years ago, we learned that it is important to treat the trauma first before treating grief. This will take time and resources,” said Salvatore.

Salvatore is now Co-President of the CFSA.

See the full statement here:

The CT Federation of School Administrators sends its deepest sympathies, courage, peace, and comfort to the families, friends, and community members of the 19 students and 2 teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas yesterday. Having experienced personally the loss and trauma of 20 students, 5 teachers, and 1 administrator at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost ten years ago, we learned that it is important to treat the trauma first before treating grief. This will take time and resources. We wish the families will have the time to deal with their personal loss and the resources to support then in whatever way they need. There is no right way to process trauma or grief as an individual or community and not everyone needs the same resources to cope. It is an individual journey. Their healing journey will last a lifetime - a marathon versus a race. It is important for them to know that we support them now and we will be there to support them in the future.

