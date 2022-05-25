Twenty Towns
Former Sandy Hook Elementary assistant principal addresses Texas school shooting

(WILX)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – The former assistant principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School has released a statement on the Texas school shooting.

Dr. Anthony Salvatore, who was assistant principal at the time of the 2012 shooting, released the statement on behalf of the Connecticut Federation of School Administrators (CFSA).

“Having experienced personally the loss and trauma of 20 students, 5 teachers, and 1 administrator at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost ten years ago, we learned that it is important to treat the trauma first before treating grief. This will take time and resources,” said Salvatore.

Salvatore is now Co-President of the CFSA.

See the full statement here:

