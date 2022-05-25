Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Goodwin University adjunct professor charged with sexual assault

Suara Adediran
Suara Adediran(East Hartford Police)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Goodwin University adjunct professor has been charged with sexual assault.

An adult student of the university told East Hartford police that Suara Adediran sexually assaulted them on campus.

With the cooperation of the university, police investigated and arrested Adediran.

He as been charged with Sexual Assault fourth Degree and Breach of Peace second Degree.

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

Adediran’s court date was set for June 17.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Schools increase security after Texas shooting
VIDEO: Schools increase security after Texas shooting
CT Lawmakers urge Congress to act after Texas school shooting
VIDEO: CT Lawmakers urge Congress to act after Texas school shooting
Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis died at Sandy Hook, talks about the Choose Love Movement...
INTERVIEW: Talking with mother who lost son in Sandy Hook