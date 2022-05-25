Goodwin University adjunct professor charged with sexual assault

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Goodwin University adjunct professor has been charged with sexual assault.

An adult student of the university told East Hartford police that Suara Adediran sexually assaulted them on campus.

With the cooperation of the university, police investigated and arrested Adediran.

He as been charged with Sexual Assault fourth Degree and Breach of Peace second Degree.

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

Adediran’s court date was set for June 17.

