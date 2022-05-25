Hartford Police: Man in critical condition following shooting on Nelson Street
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A male in his twenties is in critical condition after a shooting on Nelson Street in Hartford.
Hartford Police say they were called to 160 Nelson Street on a ShotSpotter activation.
When police arrived, they found a man in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to police reports, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Hartford Police say this is an active investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.