I-84 in Farmington is closed for a hazmat situation

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat situation forced officials to close both sides of Interstate 84 in Farmington on Wednesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, I-84 west was closed between exits 39A and 39 due to police activity.

It was first reported just before 7:15 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at exit 40.

State police advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

#CTTraffic I-84 westbound and eastbound at Exit 40 in Farmington are shutdown for a Hazmat incident. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 40. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 25, 2022

No other details were released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.