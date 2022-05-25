Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

I-84 in Farmington is closed for a hazmat situation

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat situation forced officials to close both sides of Interstate 84 in Farmington on Wednesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, I-84 west was closed between exits 39A and 39 due to police activity.

It was first reported just before 7:15 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at exit 40.

State police advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

No other details were released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Route 9 Car Fire
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 9 South CLOSED due to car fire
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-691 west in Southington reopens following crash
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-84 east closed in Middlebury because of an overturned tractor trailer
I-91 south in Cromwell was congested from a crash the morning of May 24.
I-91 south congested in Cromwell due to tractor trailer crash