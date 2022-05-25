I-84 in Farmington is closed for a hazmat situation
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat situation forced officials to close both sides of Interstate 84 in Farmington on Wednesday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, I-84 west was closed between exits 39A and 39 due to police activity.
It was first reported just before 7:15 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway at exit 40.
State police advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
No other details were released.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
