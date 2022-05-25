Twenty Towns
Old Saybrook student arrested after threatening to shoot a staff member, blow up school

(WJHG)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - An Old Saybrook middle school student was arrested after threatening to shoot a staff member and to “blow up” the school.

Law enforcement and public school officials do not believe that any students, faculty members, or the school campus was in danger.

Officials made sure the student was not a school today, and they were taken into custody this afternoon.

The student did not own or have access to any materials required to carry out the threats.

In a joint statement with Chief of Police Michael A. Spera, the Superintendent of Schools Jan Perruccio said, “As we have jointly communicated in the past, the safety and security of our students, staff, and school campuses is our utmost priority.  We must rely on you and our students to bring matters of concern to our attention in a very timely manner.  In situations concerning the safety and security of our schools, seconds matter.”

They urged anyone who has a safety concern to contact the police or the school without delay.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

