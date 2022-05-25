Twenty Towns
PD: Street in Manchester closed after motorcycle crash

Manchester motorcycle crash
Manchester motorcycle crash(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A street in Manchester is closed Wednesday afternoon after a motorcycle was struck.

Police say Center Street is closed between Roosevelt Street and Cooper Street.

A motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck, police said.

Manchester police said one person was transported to the hospital.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

