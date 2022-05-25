PD: Street in Manchester closed after motorcycle crash
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A street in Manchester is closed Wednesday afternoon after a motorcycle was struck.
Police say Center Street is closed between Roosevelt Street and Cooper Street.
A motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck, police said.
Manchester police said one person was transported to the hospital.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.