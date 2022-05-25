Sandy Hook first responder says mass shootings will continue until something changes

(WFSB) - A first responder who helped families following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly a decade ago said Connecticut is reliving the shock from that day.

Former state police Lt. J. Paul Vance spoke with Channel 3 following the deadly school shooting in Texas on Tuesday that officials said left 21 dead, including 19 children.

Vance said all he could think about were those parents who went to the school hoping they would find their child, only to find out the worst.

He also offered some insight into what changes need to be made to prevent mass shootings from happening again.

“It resurrects all the feelings that many of us had at Sandy Hook, and I don’t just mean law enforcement,” Vance said. “I mean the whole State of Connecticut.”

Vance, who is retired and Channel 3′s law enforcement analyst, said he knows first-hand what it’s like to see families reunite after a school shooting and knows what it’s like when that doesn’t happen.

“Having witnessed that, it’s just the most heartbreaking thing that one could ever encounter,” he said. “Putting a child on the bus that morning with a lunchbox and ‘see you tonight honey’ and then never see that child again, it’s just unbelievable.”

Vance said he believes there are ways to try and prevent future tragedies like the one in Sandy Hook nearly 10 years ago and the one the nation witnessed Tuesday in Texas.

He said securing schools and having resource officers are a good first step.

“The safety and security in schools is important, you should never ever let your guard down,” he said.

Vance also said taking a closer look at who has access to firearms could be important in preventing these mass shootings.

“Not taking guns away from. I don’t think anyone’s advocating that, but I think that we have to be extremely cautious as to who can possess a gun,” he said. “Mental health issues. All those things need to be looked at before anyone has access to a weapon.”

Vance said that as of May 25, there were already 26 school shootings just this year alone.

He said more of those events will happen if nothing changes.

