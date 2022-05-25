Shooting under investigation in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shooting in Milford is under investigation Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Milford police said the shooting is on Edgefield Avenue.

Police responded for the report of a person shot.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.