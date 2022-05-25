Twenty Towns
Shooting under investigation in Milford

Milford Police
Milford Police(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shooting in Milford is under investigation Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Milford police said the shooting is on Edgefield Avenue.

Police responded for the report of a person shot.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh this page for updates.

