Shooting under investigation in Milford
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shooting in Milford is under investigation Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Milford police said the shooting is on Edgefield Avenue.
Police responded for the report of a person shot.
One suspect is in custody, police said.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.
