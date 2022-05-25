Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Town of Simsbury holds vigil for Texas shooting victims

Simsbury holds vigil for Texas shooting victims
By Christian Colón and Evan Sobol
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Simsbury will be holding a vigil for the victims killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas.

First Selectman Wendy Mackstutis invited anyone to show up to mourn and pray in front of Town Hall Wednesday night.

The vigil is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, several lawmakers and activists met at the Capitol to demand change.

Groups like the Newtown Action Alliance and Moms Demand Action along with Governor Ned Lamont met up to urge the federal government to pass what they say are common sense gun laws.

Even if Connecticut banned many assault style weapons and large ammunition magazines, officials say those laws only do so much if other states have relaxed gun laws.

One of the guest speakers demanding more from congress was Mary Ann Jacobs, who survived the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown.

“How can we be still have the same conversations about access to guns after 10 years and 20 and six of my colleagues and my coworkers were gunned down at sandy hook,” Mary Ann Jacob said.

“If you are not serious about guns you are not serious about crime prevention. I think that’s true today than ever before,” Lamont said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alexander Neidhart
Man found dead in Killingly condo, 1 charged with assault
Hamden firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire Wednesday.
Dog rescued from house fire in Hamden
WFSB File
Hartford Police: Man in critical condition following shooting on Nelson Street
Manchester motorcycle crash
Manchester PD: 22-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries following motorcycle accident