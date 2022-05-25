Town of Simsbury holds vigil for Texas shooting victims

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Simsbury will be holding a vigil for the victims killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas.

First Selectman Wendy Mackstutis invited anyone to show up to mourn and pray in front of Town Hall Wednesday night.

The vigil is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, several lawmakers and activists met at the Capitol to demand change.

Groups like the Newtown Action Alliance and Moms Demand Action along with Governor Ned Lamont met up to urge the federal government to pass what they say are common sense gun laws.

Even if Connecticut banned many assault style weapons and large ammunition magazines, officials say those laws only do so much if other states have relaxed gun laws.

One of the guest speakers demanding more from congress was Mary Ann Jacobs, who survived the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown.

“How can we be still have the same conversations about access to guns after 10 years and 20 and six of my colleagues and my coworkers were gunned down at sandy hook,” Mary Ann Jacob said.

“If you are not serious about guns you are not serious about crime prevention. I think that’s true today than ever before,” Lamont said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.