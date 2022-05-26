20 Towns in 20 Days: New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - You can’t have a conversation about New Britain without talking about the role high school sports played in establishing and nurturing pride in the community.

That feeling was never stronger than in the 90′s when several New Britain High School teams were making headlines around the state.

30 years ago, in 1992, New Britain High School won its first football state championship.

Tebucky Jones, who went on to play at Syracuse and with the Patriots, was the star running back on that team.

“School spirit, everybody went to the games, it was huge back then,” said Jones.

David Defronzo, who’s now New Britain’s Athletic Director, was a New Britain junior in ‘92.

“They came out and ran wild on GREENWICH. It was one of the best days of my life and I can still remember it to this day,” said Defronzo.

Len Corto was the coach for that first championship in ‘92. He said, “the community was a close-knit connection with the school athletic teams. Football, baseball basketball, girls and boys.”

Girls’ basketball took off in the 90′s when Beryl Piper became head coach. Piper left to coach at CCSU and is back now coaching the girts’ team again.

Tashi Manzi and Kenitra Johnson played on New Britain’s first state championship in 1998.

“I know when I came in under Coach Piper, it was big to play on the girls’ basketball team. Shout out to the class of 98 championship team,” said Johnson.

Manzi said, “pride in our school, pride in our town. It meant a lot to all of us, this is a very small town, we don’t have a lot of things going but our high school, our sports,

In the state of Connecticut. Everyone knew New Britain.

Randy Brochu, now the play-by-play voice for the New Britain Bees, was a drummer in New Britain’s famous marching band, and saw almost every game in 98.

“It was them first that sort of set that tone and sent a lot of girls ahead for success in the game,” said Brochu.

A football championship in 92, basketball and volleyball titles in 98 and 99, the 90′s were a special time in New Britain, a time when a community formed a bond that has lasted for three decades.

New Britain sports success in the 90s

