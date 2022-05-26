3 from Brooklyn, NY accused of ‘organized retail theft’ East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - East Lyme police said they arrested two women and a man for what they described as “organized retail theft” of nearly $8,000 in items.

Monique Coley, 26, Tyiesha Harper, 37, and 37-year-old Craig Ragland, all of Brooklyn, NY, face larceny-related charges.

An officer in plain clothes reported suspicious activity in the parking lot of a CVS on Pennsylvania Avenue in Niantic on Wednesday.

The officer saw the suspects enter the store with large bags.

The suspects were then seen leaving it and getting into a waiting vehicle that relocated to a nearby parking lot.

Police said they immediately conducted a motor vehicle stop on State Road.

Officers said they discovered 235 stolen items valued at $7,800.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.