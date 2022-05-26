Twenty Towns
Arrest made in Shelton bank robbery

Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery in February.
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery in February.

On Thursday, police said they took 41-year-old Ramion Baker of Bridgeport into custody and charged him with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.

According to police, a masked man handed a teller a note demanding cash at the Chase Bank located at 675 Bridgeport Ave.

Stratford and Waterford experienced similar Chase Bank robberies in the same time frame and Baker was devolved as a suspect. During the investigation forensics linked Baker to the robberies.

Baker was held on bond and was scheduled to appear in court on May 25.

