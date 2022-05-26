CT senators Murphy and Blumenthal push for gun reform after Texas shooting

(WFSB) – Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal say the shooting in Texas hits too close to home.

Now they are focusing on legislation to try and to prevent another tragedy.

The Connecticut lawmakers vividly remember when a gunman opened fire inside Sandy Hook elementary school, killing 26 people.

Now they’re focusing on legislation directed at putting a stop to the violence.

Outside the capitol steps, Senators Murphy and Blumenthal are spearheading the mission for gun reform, calling for swift action from their colleagues after a gunman stormed Robb Elementary School.

Supporting them at the rally other senators and advocates.

Murphy says he’s reaching across the aisle for solutions.

“We’re going to be talking to republicans all day today and all through the weekend all next week to try to find a path forward,” said Murphy. “I think right now we’re just trying to find common ground. So that certainly could be in the background check space.”

Blumenthal is pushing for a federal red flag law which would allow police to confiscate weapons from people courts deem to be dangerous.

“I have been working for more than 3 years on a red flag statute,” Blumenthal said. “Red flag statutes like the bill that Senator Graham and I have drafted seem to have some momentum.”

The House passed two gun control measures in March 2021.

It is still not clear if or when the Senate will take up those bills.

While lawmakers debate these issues in D.C. the president and first lady plan will leave for Texas on Sunday to grieve with the victims.

