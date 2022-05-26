Dog rescued from house fire in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A dog was rescued from a house fire in Hamden Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say firefighters responded to the fire on Colonial Drive around 1:49 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy smoke coming from the back of the house, officials said.

Firefighters battled a house fire on Colonial Drive in Hamden. (Hamden Fire Department)

“A primary search of the home was done and the family dog was rescued and secured in the backyard,” the Hamden Fire Department said.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly.

Officials say it started in the attic above the bathroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

