Fire at abandoned mill under investigation

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire at an abandoned mill is under investigation in the Rose City Thursday.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the Capehart Mill around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Norwich Fire Department and several local fire departments were dispatched to find the vacant building fully engulfed in flames.

The Norwich Fire Marshal and Norwich Police Department are on-scene with several city departments including: Norwich Public Utilities, Norwich Public Works and the Norwich Building Department.

Fire officials said the fire is under control but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reported injuries.

Further information will be released when available.

