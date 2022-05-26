Girl in South Windsor locks herself in bathroom to escape drunk person

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - An 11-year-old girl in South Windsor had to lock herself in a bathroom to get away from a man who was hitting her, police said.

Scott Minguy, 34, of South Windsor, was charged with risk of injury to a child.

Police said they received a 911 call on Wednesday shortly after 10 p.m. from inside the bathroom.

The girl reported that an intoxicated man struck her several times on the side of the head.

That’s why she locked herself in the bathroom and contacted police.

Minguy was found passed out in the house and was taken into custody. He processed and released on a $1,500 surety bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday at 9 a.m.

