Juvenile faces charges after incidents with weapon in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile is facing charges after multiple incidents involving a weapon, police said.

Authorities said a caller reported seeing the juvenile walking in the area of Harrison Avenue carrying a tommy gun with a round magazine Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

When officers responded to the area, they did not find the juvenile.

The juvenile was seen carrying a paintball or airsoft gun on school property at Jonathan Law High School around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A school resource officer checked surveillance video and saw the juvenile, who was recognized as a former student, walk around the school with “what looked like a long firearm with a circular drum that appeared to be some type of airsoft gun,” Milford police said.

Police were dispatched to Silver Sands Beach around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a young male waiving a gun around, authorities said.

“Officers located the male walking on the beach near E Broadway. The gun was raised over his head with his arm extended up and had his finger on the trigger,” Milford police said.

Police said the juvenile dropped the weapon after more officers arrived on the scene.

The juvenile was then taken into custody.

“The weapon was seized and determined to be a gel blaster gun that shoots gel pellets,” Milford police said.

Witnesses told police they saw the juvenile point the gun in different directions at the beach.

The juvenile was issued a juvenile summons and is charged with breach of peace second degree and carrying a dangerous weapon.

“The juvenile was also issued a Juvenile Summons based on the incident at Jonathan Law and was charged with Weapons on School Property,” said police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.