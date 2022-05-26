Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Man found dead in Killingly condo, 1 charged with assault

Alexander Neidhart
Alexander Neidhart(CSP)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was found dead in a condo at the Whetstone Mill complex. Another man, Alexander Neidhart, was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident.

On May 24, the Connecticut State Police (CSP) received a call asking them to conduct a wellness check on the victim. He was overdue to come home and was last known to be visiting the Whetstone Mill complex.

Alter the investigation, CSP found the victim dead with severe injuries.

Neidhart was arrested in connection with the incident and was transported to Troop D where he was processed and charged with Assault 1st.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District Major Crime Squad detectives at Troop D at 860-779-4900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hamden firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire Wednesday.
Dog rescued from house fire in Hamden
WFSB File
Hartford Police: Man in critical condition following shooting on Nelson Street
Memorial candles
Town of Simsbury holds vigil for Texas shooting victims
Manchester motorcycle crash
Manchester PD: 22-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries following motorcycle accident