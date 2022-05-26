Man found dead in Killingly condo, 1 charged with assault

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was found dead in a condo at the Whetstone Mill complex. Another man, Alexander Neidhart, was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident.

On May 24, the Connecticut State Police (CSP) received a call asking them to conduct a wellness check on the victim. He was overdue to come home and was last known to be visiting the Whetstone Mill complex.

Alter the investigation, CSP found the victim dead with severe injuries.

Neidhart was arrested in connection with the incident and was transported to Troop D where he was processed and charged with Assault 1st.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District Major Crime Squad detectives at Troop D at 860-779-4900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.